Bengals lose Chase Brown to hamstring injury

Well, so much for that.

On the same day the Cincinnati Bengals hinted at playing Chase Brown more, the rookie went down with a hamstring injury in Thursday’s practice.

Then on Friday, head coach Zac Taylor revealed Brown pulled his hamstring and would miss this week’s contest vs. the San Francisco 49ers. The fifth-round pick out of Illinois could also miss more time after this week.

Chase Brown pulled his hamstring in practice yesterday, according to Zac Taylor.



He’s out this week.



— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 27, 2023

— Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) October 27, 2023

The Bengals' ground game has failed to get going this season. Part of that was due to Joe Burrow’s injury making it easy for defenses to load the box, but even when the injury seemingly healed, the Bengals have still been unable to run the ball effectively.

This also puts more pressure on the Bengals to either sign or trade for another running back ahead of next Tuesday’s NFL Trade Deadline. After all, it appears Brown could miss several weeks, and fellow backup Trayveon Williams has been injury-prone himself, while the staff seems to have little-to-no faith in Chris Evans.

Samaje Perine, anyone?