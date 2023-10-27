Bengals vs. 49ers Injury Report: Orlando Brown Jr. is good to go

The Cincinnati Bengals are done with practice for the week as they head to San Francisco to take on the 49ers. Friday brings the most detailed look at a player’s potential status for Sunday, and we have the final injury report.

Bengals running back Chase Brown was a late addition to the report, and it appears he will miss Sunday with a hamstring injury. Brown has seen a larger role as of late, so look for more Trayveon Williams behind Joe Mixon.

Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) is out after not practicing all week.

Orlando Brown Jr. (groin) was back to a full participant Friday after being limited throughout the week. There never seemed to be much doubt about Brown’s status for Sunday, but a full day of work is always a good sign.

Defensive tackle Josh Tupou (toe) and linebacker Devin Harper (hamstring) both went full again and should be ready to go Sunday.

San Francisco has not released their injury report yet. We will update this post when they do.