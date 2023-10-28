3 Bengals-49ers prop bets for NFL Week 8 at DraftKings Sportsbook

The Cincinnati Bengals will be underdogs for just the second time this season as they travel to the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners will be without Deebo Samuel, which is of note.

The Bengals will be healthy and should be looking to gain momentum off their bye, having won two straight games. They have yet to play up to their potential, and that may come out Sunday.

That said, with sports betting legal in Ohio, if you live in the state or one of the several states with sports betting, you can make prop bets, which are often on fan-favorite players. Those can be done in Ohio at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Let’s dive into three Bengals-centric props to consider.

Joe Burrow Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+120)

The 49ers have a strong defense, but they gave up two touchdowns to Kirk Cousins last week. Coming off a bye and probably at full strength, the Bengals should have a lethal offense, and if Cousins can shred the 49ers, the hope should be Burrow, and this lethal trio of receivers can do the same.

The 49ers haven’t played many good quarterbacks this season, but they gave up 20-plus points against Cousins and Matthew Stafford. Burrow should pose a problem, and he should be primed to bounce back to his 2022 form. He threw for two or more touchdowns in 11 of 16 games last season.

Expect a strong showing from him and back him to get in the end zone a few times.

Joe Mixon Under 53.5 rushing yards (-115)

The carries have been there for Joe Mixon. He has double-digit carries in all six games so far this season for Cincinnati, but against the Seahawks, he had just 38 yards and has topped 60 yards just three times this season.

Sunday, he’ll be taking on one of the best, most aggressive defenses in the league. San Fran allows the third-fewest rushing yards per game at 79.3. Expect them to limit Mixon and take sub-54 yards from the lead back.

Tee Higgins Over 45.5 receiving yards (-115)

It has to be Tee Higgins’ time soon, right? I mean, he’s one of the best receivers in the NFL but has yet to really make his mark on the season in any real way. Higgins had 89 yards against the Ravens in Week 2 but hasn’t topped 25 yards in any other game.

He’s too good to be held down forever, and chances are the 49ers would rather take away the red-hot Ja’Marr Chase. Higgins had more than 45 yards in 10 of 14 games in which he played last season. Expect a strong showing from the star receiving following the bye.