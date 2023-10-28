Kevin Zeitler could become third former Bengals player to beat every NFL team

Former Cincinnati Bengals guard Kevin Zeitler is currently a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens are set to face off against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend.

If Baltimore gets the win over Arizona, Zeitler would become the third former Bengal to beat all 32 teams across the NFL.

The #Ravens play the #AZCardinals and if they win, it'll mean G Kevin Zeitler has beaten every NFL team during his 174-start career, per @NFLResearch.



Zeitler would be the 17th player since 1991 to do so, the third OL -- along with Andrew Whitworth and Jake Scott.



The list: pic.twitter.com/r8enp0x1Fy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2023

Zeitler would join both Andrew Whitworth and Domata Peko as the three former Bengals to reach this accomplishment.

Zeitler was drafted late in the first round by the Bengals in the 2012 NFL Draft.

In his rookie season, Zeitler started all 16 games for Cincinnati and spent the first five seasons of his career in orange and black.

In his five seasons, Zeitler started 71 of 72 games for the Bengals at right guard.

The former Bengals guard then went up north to join the Cleveland Browns, followed by the New York Giants, before joining the Ravens in 2021.

With the Ravens' win over the Cardinals, Zeitler would be the third offensive lineman to complete the wins.