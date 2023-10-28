Bengals News (10/28): Joe Burrow raises $100,000 for ‘Dine 9’ fundraiser

Joe Burrow Foundation raises $100,000 in “Dine for 9” fundraiser

The Joe Burrow Foundation, started by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, raised $100,000 last month across three cities for its “Dine For 9” fundraiser which will be used for the Do Good grants, supporting projects that “develop new pathways for mental health protection and food insecurity.”

Sunday's Hot Spots: Bengals Seek To Ease Load In Mixon Homecoming; Interception Leaders Challenge Joe Burrow And Brock Purdy

After playing 86 games and rushing for nearly 5,800 yards, Mixon figures he'll have about 50 people or so at his first NFL game in his hometown and they won't have to worry about catching a glimpse. Not with Mixon representing 87.4 % of the team's rushing yards and 79.3 % of the carries, both league highs. And with his rookie backup Chase Brown declared out after injuring his hamstring in Thursday's practice, the numbers look like they'll remain high.

Quick Hits: Bengals Banking On Early November Gale In Bay; Ja'Marr Chase Eyes Communication As Key For Resurging Offense; Dax Hill On His Matchup With "Best TE' He'll Face

Bengals-49ers on Sunday (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) is set for the last weekend in October. Oct. 29, to be exact, the 34th anniversary of Bengals Ring of Honor member Boomer Esiason's five touchdown passes in a 56-23 win over Tampa Bay.

Bengals iron man OT Orlando Brown Jr. (groin) to play at 49ers

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. will play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Brown, who has been dealing with a groin injury, was not listed on the game status report that was issued Friday afternoon, a couple of hours after he was a full participant at practice for the first time since the Bengals returned from their bye week.

49ers’ defense shaken before Bengals date? History says don't panic

In 2021, when the San Francisco 49ers finished the season ranked third in the NFL in total defense, they were shredded, 31-17, in Week 9 by the Cardinals, who played with backup quarterback Colt McCoy and didn’t have All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Chase Brown's Injury Should Make Running Back Cincinnati Bengals Top Priority at Trade Deadline - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Joe Mixon has led the way with 366 rushing yards and one touchdown. He's been on the field for 283 (74%) offensive snaps this season. The Bengals were quietly hoping Brown could take on a larger role moving forward, to not only bring some explosion to the running game, but to keep Mixon fresh.

Cincinnati Bengals: 5 storylines to get you ready for Week 8

While the Bengals look to make it three straight wins and sweep the NFC West altogether, the 49ers are looking to avoid dropping three straight games and regain their footing in the NFC. A rematch of two different Super Bowls from the 1980s is always quality entertainment regardless of the stakes.

Despite injury, Higgins’ presence ‘very helpful’ for Bengals offense

“Appreciate him going out there,” Taylor said. “Even when he’s not full speed it still takes attention from the defense away and allows other guys to be productive as well. Just having him out there these last couple of weeks has been—the last game in particular was very helpful. He looks better. He looks like he’s feeling better. He’d have to answer on exactly how he feels, but it seems like things are in a good place there.”

Bengals news: Injury updates, Ja’Marr Chase comments and Week 8 picks

The Cincinnati Bengals commanded the news cycle ahead of their Week 8 game against the San Francisco 49ers in large part thanks to an unfortunate development surrounding an injury to a rookie.

Around the league

NFL's biggest game-planning nightmares today; plus, Brandon Staley's unexpected flaw and Philly's trade

With Halloween right around the corner, it feels like a perfect time to spotlight some of the dynamic players who keep opposing coaches up at night. You know, those guys who are an absolute nightmare to prepare for.

NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Bryce Young logs first pro win, while Joe Burrow shreds San Francisco

The 49ers have lost two straight, while the Bengals come out of the bye on a two-game win streak. Though Cincinnati currently has the NFL’s 28th-ranked scoring offense and worst total offense, Joe Burrow just had an extra week to heal his calf and prepare. He ultimately takes advantage of a struggling San Francisco squad and dices up its defense for 450 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) listed as doubtful vs. Ravens despite being 'fully healthy'

The Arizona Cardinals' star quarterback was officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, but head coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday that Murray is ready to play health-wise.

Week 8 NFL picks: Bengals or 49ers in enticing AFC-NFC showdown? Can Jacksonville win in Pittsburgh?

NFL.com editors Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr will predict every game of the 2023 NFL season, using the unbeatable combo of football analysis and excessive punctuation. Check out their records through Thursday's game and the rest of their Week 8 picks below.

NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 8: Alvin Kamara's crazy usage

Two players are currently tied for most touches in the NFL in 2023. One is Christian McCaffrey. The other is the fantasy RB3, Travis Etienne. And it’s not just touches for Etienne, it’s also touchdowns (seven). But can he keep up his current touchdown pace after scoring a mere five times last season? The answer is yes … kind of. In 2023, 30 percent of Etienne’s fantasy points have come from touchdowns, which is double his rate from 2022 despite fewer goal-line carries. His scores have often come on big plays, as he enters Week 8 with a league-leading four touchdown carries of more than 15 yards (compared to just one all last year). Those big plays are likely to grow more scarce, but it’s encouraging to note that the last three games have produced 100 percent of his goal-line work for the season. In other words, Jacksonville is getting him more involved where it counts most. While backup Tank Bigsby is hardly touching the field, let alone the ball, Etienne has become one of a small handful of backs to receive both substantial targets and goal-line work. I’d advise hanging on for the ride.