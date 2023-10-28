 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brock Purdy clears concussion protocol and will start vs. Bengals

Purdy will play this week.

By Jason Marcum
San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers will have starting quarterback Brock Purdy available when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

After initially being listed as questionable due to a concussion, Purdy cleared the final hurdle of the NFL concussion protocol on Saturday, the 49ers announced.

Purdy is now set to start Sunday.

The second-year Purdy suffered a concussion in Monday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, a game in which he threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter. Had he been unable to play this week, the 49ers would have started Sam Darnold vs. the Bengals, while former Bengal Brandon Allen would have been the No. 2 QB.

While Purdy will play, the 49ers are still without star wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and standout left tackle Trent Williams is questionable to play after not practicing this week.

As of Saturday afternoon, DraftKings Sportsbook has the 49ers favored by 5-5 points over the Bengals.

