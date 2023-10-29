Bengals in solid position with 2023 record vs. 2024 expected cap space

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off the bye week with one of the toughest schedules remaining in the NFL.

The Bengals are set to visit the San Francisco 49ers, then host the Buffalo Bills for Sunday Night Football next weekend.

Currently, the Bengals are sitting at .500 after picking up back-to-back wins over the Cardinals and Seahawks.

Cincinnati is sitting in a solid spot with their 2023 record versus the 2024 expected salary cap space through week seven, according to Jason_OTC.

This years record versus next years estimated salary cap space. Do not want to be in the bottom left. pic.twitter.com/kIJz2KDYWT — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) October 25, 2023

The Bengals have the chance to skyrocket up this graphic if the team can string together wins after the bye week.

The Bengals will have the most cap space in the AFC North going into 2024 but currently have the lowest win percentage in the division so far.

The Eagles and Chiefs currently sit on top of the win percentage so far, but the Titans lead the way in expected cap space next season.