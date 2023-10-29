Bengals at 49ers: How to watch and pregame thread

The Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers are going to be part of the afternoon lineup for the NFL this week.

The Bengals are coming off a bye week that hopefully got quarterback Joe Burrow all the way back to being himself after showing glimpses of it in his past two games. The offense’s return to itself may have been a bit premature. Against the Seattle Seahawks, they started with two touchdown drives to start the game, but they never went back into scoring position again without help from a turnover.

The good news is that we saw a great performance from the defense, with multiple stops in the red zone. The reason they won only having 17 points was their effort that Sunday.

Cincinnati will need the defense to repeat that performance against a 49ers team that is returning home licking their wounds from being handed their first two regular-season losses in a very long time.

The health and availability of several starters for that offense are in doubt. Deebo Samuel was ruled out last week. Offensive tackle Trent Williams didn’t practice this week with an ankle injury, and quarterback Brock Purdy is in concussion protocol.

Bengals fans know even if a backup quarterback takes the field to not take this team lightly, though. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is regarded as one of the brightest offensive minds in the NFL, and he should still be able to find ways to get the ball down the field.

Here is how to watch Bengals vs. 49ers.

Date/Time: Oct. 29th, 2023 at 4:25 pm ET

Oct. 29th, 2023 at 4:25 pm ET Location: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Regular Season Series Leader: The 49ers lead the series at 11-4, with them winning four of the last five meetings

The 49ers lead the series at 11-4, with them winning four of the last five meetings TV Channel: The game will air on CBS-TV. In the Bengals’ home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington

The game will air on CBS-TV. In the Bengals’ home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter).

Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter). Online Stream : You can stream the game online using YouTube TV. You can also watch the game on mobile devices using NFL+ if you’re in the Bengals’ region.

: You can stream the game online using YouTube TV. You can also watch the game on mobile devices using NFL+ if you’re in the Bengals’ region. Radio Broadcast: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530), and WEBN-FM (102.7).

The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530), and WEBN-FM (102.7). Broadcasters: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham.

Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham. SB Nation 49ers’ site: Niners Nation

Rosters : CIN | SF

: | Stats to Know : CIN | SF

: | Weather: Clear in the high-60s with a 0% chance of precipitation, per NFL weather .

Clear in the high-60s with a 0% chance of precipitation, per . Odds: The Bengals are currently 5-point underdogs via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Come join the pregame discussion in the comments section!

Who Dey!!