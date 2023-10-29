Oz The Mentalist visits Bengals and has Joe Burrow reading minds

NFL teams do many things in training camp for team bonding, and the Cincinnati Bengals are no different. Through the grind of camp, teams will bring in comics, organize team talent shows, and all sorts of other things to bring the team together and give the players a mental break.

This summer, the Bengals brought in Oz The Mentalist to have some fun with the team. Oz has a way of getting in to people’s heads and knowing their thoughts before they reveal them, and it was a sight to see.

First, Oz reveals the beverage Orlando Brown Jr. was thinking of and, somehow, pours the orange soda out of what appears to be a Coke can. How he did it, we’ll never know, but Brown was certainly impressed.

It gets better when Oz has Joe Burrow toss footballs to his teammates, and Oz had already written down the name of the player Burrow was going to throw it to before the ball left his hands. Even more impressively, he knew Burrow would fake to one teammate before throwing to another.

He even got Burrow to read Tyler Boyd’s mind and guess the name of Boyd’s first kiss and even the grade he was in. The team clearly had fun with the activities.

All in all, it looked like a fun activity for the team and leaves the question - Could he help Burrow learn how to read the minds of NFL defenses, too? That could sure be an advantage as they make another push for a postseason run.