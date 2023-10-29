Bengals vs. 49ers Inactives: Trent Williams is out

The Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers have announced their Week 8 inactives.

For the Bengals, here is who will miss today’s game.

CB DJ Ivey

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

C Trey Hill

OL Jackson Carman

No surprises here, as the Bengals entered the game with only Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) ruled out.

Chase Brown was previously ruled out but was later placed on injured reserve, so that’s why his name is not on today’s list and why there are only four inactives.

For the 49ers, here is who will be out this week.

QB Brandon Allen

T Trent Williams

WR Deebo Samuel

LB Jalen Graham

RB Ty Davis-Price

DL Kalia Davis

TE Brayden Willis

The big one to watch here was left tackle Trent Williams, one of the NFL’s best offensive linemen, who was questionable to play with an ankle injury. Williams is inactive.

Brock Purdy was questionable to play on the final injury report due to a concussion, but he cleared the league protocol Saturday and will start today.