Bengals and Trey Hendrickson have injury scare vs. 49ers

Update: Trey Hendrickson returned to the game, so it appears he will be fine.

The Cincinnati Bengals are holding their breath after losing Trey Hendrickson to a lower-body injury vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Early in the second quarter, Hendrickson went down with what appeared to be a knee injury, as he was seen grasping his left knee. He’s since been evaluated by trainers, and the team is calling it an ankle injury, with his return being questionable.

The veteran defensive end leads the team with seven sacks and has been one of the league’s best pass rushers since 2020.

Entering Week 8, Hendrickson had amassed 42.5 sacks since the 2020 season, his last one with the New Orleans Saints before signing with the Bengals in 2021 free agency.

We will update this story as more details come out, but for the time being, it appears he avoided a major injury. Let’s hope that turns out to be the case, and he doesn’t miss much, if any time, as this defense cannot afford to lose him long term.

.@KetteringHealth Injury Update: DE Trey Hendrickson has a left ankle injury. His return is questionable. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 29, 2023

Update: Trey Hendrickson just emerged from the blue tent, with his helmet, and sat back on the Bengals bench with the defensive line. — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) October 29, 2023

Two trainers helping Hendrickson gingerly walk to the sideline.



They walk to the blue tent. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 29, 2023

Hendrickson getting assistance to to the blue tent, flexing his lower left leg. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) October 29, 2023

