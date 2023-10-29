WATCH Joe Burrow makes magic on his way to 100th career touchdown

It hasn’t been the picture-perfect start to the season as many Cincinnati Bengals fans might have hoped, but things seem to be turning around now that franchise quarterback Joe Burrow is back to full health.

That showed in the team's first drive vs. the San Francisco 49ers when Burrow almost took a sack but somehow found his way out of it to convert the first down.

To end that drive, Burrow found Tyler Boyd for the touchdown, which is the 100th touchdown accounted for in his young career.

With 90 TDs through the air and 10 on the ground, Burrow is seemingly just getting started with the elite skill talent around him. Who knows where this number could be to end the season.

Later in the first half, Burrow threw another touchdown, this one going to rookie Andrei Iosivas, giving him a score in two straight games now. It also puts Burrow at 101 career touchdowns accounted for with the Bengals.

