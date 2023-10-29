WATCH Germaine Pratt turns a would-be TD into an interception vs. 49ers

The Cincinnati Bengals had their backs against the wall late in the third quarter when it appeared the San Francisco 49ers were about to get the game-tying score.

Trailing 17-0, the 49ers were in the red zone, Brock Purdy rolled out of the pocket and looked to have an open Elijah Mitchell for what could have been a touchdown.

However, when Purdy released the ball, Germaine Pratt made a fantastic deflection and corralled the ball in for the interception to kill the 49ers’ scoring opportunity.

That was a play worthy of Pratt’s playoff nickname, Playoff P. He’s routinely made big plays for the Bengals defense since the 2021 season, which included the game-clinching interception vs. the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.

This may not be the postseason, but the Bengals badly need this one to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Who Dey!!!!