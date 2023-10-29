Ja’Marr Chase roasts 49ers and celebrates with a backflip

As Tony Romo would say, Ja’Marr Chase was on the case in Week 8 as the Cincinnati Bengals battled the San Francisco 49ers.

With the Bengals in desperate need of a win to get above .500 and keep their playoff hopes alive, Chase was having a solid day against the 49ers.

Going into the fourth quarter, Chase had a solid line of eight catches for 73 yards.

Then following an interception by Logan Wilson that put the Bengals in the red zone, Chase roasted 49ers cornerback Isaiah Oliver and scored a 17-yard touchdown off a strike from Joe Burrow.

Following the score, Chase showed off his elite athleticism with a backflip, a likely ode to former teammate and backflip specialist Trent Taylor, who is now with the 49ers.

