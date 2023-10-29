Bengals are slight favorites against the Bills for Week 9

The Cincinnati Bengals are finally over .500 for the first time this season. They will get the Buffalo Bills in Cincinnati for Week 9. It will also be a Sunday Night Football game.

The Bengals open as a 1.5-point favorite against the Bills, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is a rematch of the AFC Divisional round game that ended up being a one-sided affair and an easy win for Cincinnati. It is once again a very huge game as far as standings go.

The Bills are 5-3, and the Bengals are 4-3. Both are trying to catch up to division-leading teams at 6-2. This could determine whether one of these teams ends up winning their division at the end of the season.

The Bills have really struggled against lesser talent this year, but they will likely be ready to go for the Bengals. After all, Cincinnati did not hold back in celebrating their demolition of Buffalo in the playoffs last season. You know the Bills have had this one circled since the schedules were announced as they look to avenge that home debacle as 5.5-point favorites.

At least now, the Bengals are able to take on an opposing team’s best shot. The offense was clicking as Joe Burrow looked all the way back, and the defense picked apart a 49ers offense that is one of the best in the NFL.

These are two Super Bowl contenders from the AFC meeting in prime time. It doesn’t get much better than that.