Twitter reactions to Bengals’ dominant win over 49ers

It’s been a while since Who Dey nation felt this good.

By Dadio Makdook
Syndication: The Enquirer Albert Cesare/The Enquier / USA TODAY NETWORK

It took eight weeks, but the Cincinnati Bengals finally met the huge expectations they carried into the 2023-24 NFL season.

By absolutely crushing the San Francisco 49ers, one of the very best teams in the league, the Bengals got fans feeling good.

While there were a lot of great performances all around, it was quarterback Joe Burrow who looked the most back. This shouldn’t be a complete surprise, as, a little before the game, there were reports of him looking fully healthy for the first time this season.

Some took the opportunity to take a victory lap after months of defending Bengals players.

One of the most impressive parts of the game was the superior coaching of Cincinnati’s head coach Zac Taylor, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who completely outsmarted San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Anarumo, of course, has been doing this over and over again. It’s still a shock someone hasn’t made him a head coach.

Naturally, the big win got fans thinking about the next step and a potential championship. And the missing piece seems to be a star tight end.

