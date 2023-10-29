 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News WHO FREAKING DEY BABY!!!!

Bengals spoil 49ers’ Super Bowl reunions

The 49ers honored their Super Bowl teams from 1981 and ‘88 that beat Cincinnati. These Bengals made sure to spoil the party with a dominant effort.

By Drew Garrison
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers have a history.

Two Super Bowl matchups between the two franchises in the 1980s both went narrowly the 49ers’ way.

The 49ers got the best of the Bengals in Super Bowls XVI and XXIII, so naturally, the Bengals coming to town was a good reason for them to get those teams back together to reminisce.

While hosting the alumni of their Super Bowl-winning teams from 1981 and 1988, the Bengals promptly came in, dominated the 49ers, and left with a 31-17 win. The game stayed tight until the fourth quarter, just like those Super Bowls.

Thankfully this time, the Bengals were able to pull away and finish the game comfortably in one of the most impressive victories in the Zac Taylor era.

Joe Burrow and Joe Montana have done some work together, including a Guinness commercial, so I’m sure it was cool for Montana to see him play in person, but the spoiling of the party probably didn’t make him happy.

Sometimes, you invite over 100 people from your Super Bowl teams to watch your team play the old foe, but you lose by double digits. Don’t you hate when that happens?

Who Dey!

