Bengals spoil 49ers’ Super Bowl reunions

The Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers have a history.

Two Super Bowl matchups between the two franchises in the 1980s both went narrowly the 49ers’ way.

The 49ers got the best of the Bengals in Super Bowls XVI and XXIII, so naturally, the Bengals coming to town was a good reason for them to get those teams back together to reminisce.

Joe Montana is in the house…



The #49ers are celebrating the Super Bowl XVI and XXIII teams that beat the Bengals to win championshipspic.twitter.com/MLCQflybnn — Coach Yac (@Coach_Yac) October 29, 2023

Former team owner and Hall of Famer Eddie DeBartolo will be here this weekend, along with more than 100 #49ers alums, GM John Lynch said on @knbr. The 49ers will celebrate the Super Bowl XVI and XXIII teams that beat the Bengals to win championships. — Matt Maiocco (Threads @maiocconbcs) (@MaioccoNBCS) October 27, 2023

While hosting the alumni of their Super Bowl-winning teams from 1981 and 1988, the Bengals promptly came in, dominated the 49ers, and left with a 31-17 win. The game stayed tight until the fourth quarter, just like those Super Bowls.

Thankfully this time, the Bengals were able to pull away and finish the game comfortably in one of the most impressive victories in the Zac Taylor era.

Joe Burrow and Joe Montana have done some work together, including a Guinness commercial, so I’m sure it was cool for Montana to see him play in person, but the spoiling of the party probably didn’t make him happy.

Sometimes, you invite over 100 people from your Super Bowl teams to watch your team play the old foe, but you lose by double digits. Don’t you hate when that happens?

Who Dey!