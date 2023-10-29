 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News WHO FREAKING DEY BABY!!!!

Joe Burrow says Germaine Pratt INT was one of the best defensive plays he’s ever seen

The Bengals defense was dominant down the stretch, and Burrow couldn’t be happier.

By PatrickJCarey
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

What. A. Win.

The Cincinnati Bengals came out of the bye week full steam ahead on both sides of the football.

The Bengals offense put up 31 points, and the defense held the talented 49ers to just 17.

There were so many big plays for both sides of the ball today, but one defensive play stands out.

Veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt was able to get in front of a Brock Purdy pass in the second half and intercepted the football, killing the 49ers' momentum. In what felt like a playoff game, Playoff P made yet another big-time interception.

After the game, Joe Burrow said that play was one of the best defensive plays he had ever seen.

“Germaine’s play in the red zone was unbelievable. It was one of the best defensive plays I have ever seen. He just needs to stay in bounds and go score next time, too,” Burrow said when asked about the defense’s big-time interceptions.

The Bengals have been good after the bye week since Burrow came to town, and the trend continued with a massive win over the 49ers in San Francisco.

