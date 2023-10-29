Joe Burrow says Germaine Pratt INT was one of the best defensive plays he’s ever seen

What. A. Win.

The Cincinnati Bengals came out of the bye week full steam ahead on both sides of the football.

The Bengals offense put up 31 points, and the defense held the talented 49ers to just 17.

There were so many big plays for both sides of the ball today, but one defensive play stands out.

Veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt was able to get in front of a Brock Purdy pass in the second half and intercepted the football, killing the 49ers' momentum. In what felt like a playoff game, Playoff P made yet another big-time interception.

After the game, Joe Burrow said that play was one of the best defensive plays he had ever seen.

Joe Burrow says he told Germaine Pratt that his INT was one of best defensive plays he’s seen. pic.twitter.com/xS6KNdmd1R — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) October 29, 2023

“Germaine’s play in the red zone was unbelievable. It was one of the best defensive plays I have ever seen. He just needs to stay in bounds and go score next time, too,” Burrow said when asked about the defense’s big-time interceptions.

The Bengals have been good after the bye week since Burrow came to town, and the trend continued with a massive win over the 49ers in San Francisco.

Check out our podcasts here on CJ, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and iTunes! WHO DEY!!