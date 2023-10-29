Joe Burrow says his calf feels 100% after win over 49ers

The Cincinnati Bengals secure a statement win over the 49ers this weekend in San Francisco.

The Bengals offense was stellar, and the defense held the 49ers’ high-powered offense to just 17 points while forcing them into three turnovers.

Burrow diced up the 49ers defense, finishing the afternoon with 283 passing yards and three touchdowns.

How did the Bengals starting quarterback’s calf feel after the game?

Burrow said his calf feels 100%.

“It’s feeling really good. It felt pretty much back to normal. It was nice to get back to moving again, making plays for my team,” Burrow said via Jay Morrison.

Burrow was even able to line up under center, allowing the Bengals to really open up the playbook. He also got back to his elusive ways in the pocket and extended plays for his receivers.

Having Joe Burrow back to full health is an absolute game-changer for this team, and the Bengals’ dominant win over the 49ers showed that.

Father—

Victory! I have even greater news tho. My calf is back. His return among us was equal to a reinforcement of 1,000 men. My sidearm spirited into action and I danced across the field as ‘twere the Athens Grand Ball. If Mixon breaks out his banjo, I may dance til dawn.

—Joe — Col. Joseph Lee Burrow (@ColJoeBurrow) October 29, 2023

Be sure to follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Cincinnati Bengals news. WHO DEY!!!!