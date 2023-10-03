Join the Cincy Jungle 2023 NFL Survivor Second-Chance Contest!

Can you believe it’s already October? With Fantasy Football leagues and sports betting in full swing, our Survivor Contest is also up and running through DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you remember, we alerted you before the season of a fun, new, and free survivor pool we were running here at Cincy Jungle. If you signed up back then, you’re still alive, congratulations! If you didn’t make it through the first month, don’t worry—you’ve got a second chance!

Much like before, you pick a team to win straight-up, and if they do, you advance through the contest. However, you’re unable to pick the same team twice, so make your choices wisely. There will be a $100 prize to the winner.

There was a little bit of confusion for some around signing up for the Week 1 Survivor contest, so we’re putting together a few more specifics on registration. Before we get to that, just a reminder that the second-chance contest is open to anybody who was eliminated from the first contest OR if you never signed up for the first contest. If you are still alive in the first contest, you are NOT eligible for this second-chance contest.

The registration for this game is separate from your site log-in or from a DraftKings log-in if you have one. To register for an account to play the game, go down to the game below and click on “Register for an account.” It asks for your first name, email, and a password you create. Your email will NOT be sold or given away. It is strictly so you can get a weekly reminder to make your pick and so you can get a password reset sent to you if you forget your password.

After you register, it’ll ask for an entry name. That is not the team you’re picking that week, but rather, what name will show up in the leaderboard for your entry.

Sign up and click the embedded game to enter! Good luck, and we hope you do well on your second chance!