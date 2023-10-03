Mike Tomlin vows changes are coming for the Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals were not the only AFC North team to get blown out by an AFC South opponent on Sunday, as the Pittsburgh Steelers got torched by the Houston Texans.

During the postgame press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin had some strong words about what is coming for the team in the coming weeks.

“Hell yeah, there’s going to be changes,” said Tomlin.

As the AFC North is still clustered up, now is the time for coaching staffs to make their moves to put their squad in a position to separate themselves in the middle third of the NFL schedule. The question becomes this; will Zac Taylor take a similar philosophy?

The Bengals put up three points against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and it appears this offense has no momentum going forward, and the defense is starting to wear down. The playoff chances are already not great following a 1-3 start, but if they pick up that fourth loss, they become almost zero.

There is still plenty of season left. Looks like these AFC North rivals are in very similar positions heading into week five.