Bengals in the NFL Power Rankings: Week 5 Roundup

The Cincinnati Bengals seemed to have some life after beating the Los Angeles Rams in Monday Night Football.

That Week 3 victory felt like the offense was bouncing back, but the Bengals quickly ensured that wasn’t the case. Cincinnati went to Tennessee and was obliterated 27-3.

Was it more about the well-coached Titans or about the struggling Bengals? Those in Cincinnati seem worried about the future. Let’s dive into how national media’s power rankings feel about the Bengals.

Joe Burrow injury issues aside, there’s no logical reason for Cincinnati to be this bad. They might need change somewhere soon.

Sporting News - No. 24 - Down from No. 14

The Bengals’ hard-fought win over the Rams in Week 3 was followed up by an absolute uninspiring dud with more of a contained Joe Burrow in Tennessee. They are what they are for now and need badly to somehow beat the Cardinals and Seahawks in back-to-back weeks to get to .500 and go from there.

Pro Football Network - No. 22 - Down from No. 11

Attention Cincinnati Bengals, we have a problem. We KNOW that Joe Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. But he is nowhere near that player right now. In fact, he’s producing like one of the worst passers in the league at the moment. A bad weather game from Week 1 hurts his overall production, but it has not been a pretty start for the Bengals offense. Without a healthy Burrow, the Bengals have no chance of competing in the AFC North. Adding a bad rib injury for WR Tee Higgins, and there could be disastrous results unless the calf somehow magically heals.

AZ Central - No. 25

Lost to Titans, 27-3, to fall to 1-3. Speaking of inept offenses, the Bengals have 49 points in four games. Isn’t Joe Burrow still their QB? What happened in Cincinnati?

Clutch Points - No. 26

The Bengals team we got on Sunday may be the real Bengals team for this season. Cincinnati got routed by a Titans team, 27-3, that put up the same score against the Browns last weekend, only not in their favor. For the second time this season, the Bengals were held to just three points of total offense. Joe Burrow, who still doesn’t resemble 100 percent, threw for just 165 yards and no touchdowns.

NFL Spin Zone - No. 21