Bengals News (10/3): Cincinnati currently has top-10 draft pick

Quick Hits: Sam Hubbard's Message; Tough Tee Looking To Play Sunday; Dr. Lou Diagnoses Bengals Defense

"The key is to just stay the course," said Hubbard, the sixth-year left end who is the Bengals' longest-tenured defensive starter. "Start with yourself, start with your position group, start out on your side of the ball and try to keep to keep getting progressively better.

Bengals Roster Moves: QB Waived from Practice Squad

The Bengals today released QB Reid Sinnett from the practice squad. Sinnett, a second-year player out of the University of San Diego, was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 22.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins might try to play with broken rib

"They tried to take me in, but I said I wanted to finish the half out and then check on it at halftime," Higgins said.

Bengals suddenly boast top-10 pick in 2024 NFL draft order

At least for now, there’s no sense in beginning a deep dive on possible draft prospects this early in the season, but the current draft order really speaks to how far off the rails things have gone for the Bengals after just four games.

Zac Taylor Laughs Off Reporter Who Asks If Joe Burrow Is Going To Start For Bengals On Sunday

The Cincinnati Bengals offense is struggling. Part of the reason is the health of quarterback Joe Burrow. Despite his lingering calf issue, head coach Zac Taylor has no plans to rest the quarterback to get him healthy.

Bengals: Joe Burrow hits low point with embarrassing NFL record no one touched before

Burrow seems to be not 100% healthy yet. His calf has been problematic, and it seems to be holding him back from performing at an optimal level. In the Bengals' 27-3 road loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, Burrow went just 20-for-30 for 165 passing yards with zero touchdowns. He was sacked three times for a loss of 26 yards. Through four starts this season, the Bengals starting signal-caller has generated just 728 passing yards with only two touchdowns against two interceptions. He has a 57.6 percent completion rate and an average of 4.8 yards per pass attempt.

What's happening with Joe Burrow, Bengals? A look at what Cincy's offense must rediscover after ugly 1-3 start

What's happening with the Bengals is not normal, and I've already scoured the stats -- nothing ugly is protruding this season that represents a stark difference from Burrow's dazzling 2022. He's being pressured at around the same rate. His average depth of target hasn't changed much. He's actually getting rid of the ball quicker than last year. Defenses haven't drastically changed how they're attacking Cincinnati's offense.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals have a lot of problems to fix and dwindling time to do it

Quarterback Joe Burrow is clearly not himself as he nurses a calf injury. The Bengals’ defense isn’t carrying its weight, either, allowing Derrick Henry to run wild in Sunday’s 27-3 rout by the Tennessee Titans, a team Cincinnati has owned in recent seasons.

Around the league

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffers concussion on first drive, ruled out against Giants

The 27-year-old needed time getting to his feet and looked visibly woozy before being evaluated in Seattle's blue tent and heading to the locker room. Seattle ruled him out for the rest of the contest shortly after. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Adams was arguing with the red hat (unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant) while in the medical tent prior to being taken to the locker room.

The First Read: Biggest challenge facing each division leader at quarter mark of 2023 NFL season

The first full month of the season is wrapping up, and the parity is impossible to miss. A few teams have shocked us -- the Dolphins with that electric offense and the upstart success of the Colts and Buccaneers come to mind -- but we've also seen some familiar sights. The Chiefs are still leading the AFC West. The Bills, 49ers, Eagles and Ravens are also doing the same things in their respective divisions.

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffered bone bruise in knee, could have short-term absence

Quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a bone bruise during Sunday's loss against the Texans, which could lead to a short-term absence, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, but he has not been ruled out for Week 5. Pickett also has a muscle sprain, per Rapoport and Garafolo, but has a chance to play this week against the Ravens should Pittsburgh choose not to rest him ahead of its Week 6 bye.

Bills CB Tre'Davious White out for rest of 2023 season with torn Achilles

White's injury occurred on a non-contact play in the third quarter while guarding Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The seventh-year cornerback was coming out of his backpedal and turned upfield before reacting and going to the turf.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert suffered fractured finger on left hand, not expected to miss time

Herbert suffered a fractured finger on his non-throwing hand and a gruesome fingernail injury during Sunday's victory over the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, and with the benefit of the Chargers' Week 5 bye ahead, the injury shouldn't cost Herbert any game action. The team later said Herbert would not miss any time.