Teair Tart lands ridiculous cheap shot on Ted Karras

The Cincinnati Bengals are no strangers to tough games in Tennessee. In their Week 4 matchup against the Titans, it was no different. A tough defensive front for Tennessee had their way with the Bengals.

Last season, center Ted Karras had an animated exit from the field where he emphatically celebrated the win by screaming at the crowd. The video went viral, but the reason why he was so fired up could tie back in to Sunday’s game.

Karras sited a punch to the neck from Jeffrey Simmons as the reason he was so vocal leaving the field. When I interviewed Karras after the game last season, he said that was the case.

Unfortunately for Karras and, well... the entire NFL, he was the victim of something even worse on Sunday when Teair Tart took a blatant cheap shot that could have resulted in serious injury.

Tart hits Karras with a modified Nature Boy knee drop at the end of this play. That's not legal pic.twitter.com/gEFB9ljc6g — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) October 2, 2023

Tart can be seen standing over Karras before clearly pretending to fall, landing his knee on Karras’ neck as Karras already lays on the turf. Pushing and shoving is one thing. Trash talk is one thing, but to blatantly drop a knee on a player’s neck isn’t hard nosed football. It isn’t competitive edge. It is dirty and dangerous.

Tart will likely hear from the league about this play and if we are being completely honest, it should result in more than just a fine. The NFL is all about player safety, right?

We will update if the league takes action, but this is clearly a suspendable offense.