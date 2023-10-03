Bengals sign Kendric Pryor to practice squad

He’s back.

On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Bengals announced that wide receiver Kendric Pryor was signed to the practice squad. The Bengals’ practice squad currently is at the 16-player limit after cutting Sinnett from it Monday and replacing him with Pryor.

Weighing in at 5-foot-11 and 189 pounds, Pryor is a second-year player from the University of Wisconsin Badgers and was originally a college free agent signee of the Bengals in 2022. He played in all three preseason games for Cincinnati in 2022 before being waived on final cuts.

After the Bengals attempted to sign him to the practice squad, Pryor was acquired by the Jacksonville Jaguars on waivers and spent his rookie season on their 53-man roster but did not see game action.

This past summer, Pryor was waived by Jacksonville on August 29th.

You have to wonder what this move means for Tee Higgins, who is battling a rib fracture that could cost him time. Fellow wideout Charlie Jones is on IR for three more weeks, so the Bengals’ wide receiver room is getting a tad thin.