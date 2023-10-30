Bengals News (10/30): Ja’Marr Chase calls Joe Burrow “one tough MFer”

Bengals put the NFL on notice with 31-17 victory over 49ers

A statement win for the now 5-3 Cincinnati Bengals.

Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Love Joe Burrow's Toughness: 'That's a Tough Motherf*****'

Joe Burrow took a huge hit in the game from linebacker Fred Warner, and his reaction stood out to Ja'Marr Chase.

Ja'Marr Chase NSFW on Joe Burrow taking a shot from Fred Warner and others on Sunday. "That's one tough MF'er" pic.twitter.com/Z62JX59OOF — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) October 30, 2023

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow on Bengals Offensive Statement

"That was a complete game on offense. We got to stack one of those together now."

Everything Zac Taylor Had To Say After The Bengals Beat the 49ers

"I know it's not even Halloween yet, but this is November football for us."

Everything Joe Burrow Had To Say After The Bengals Beat the 49ers

"We needed this one. So, big win, but it was just one. We get a lot of football left to be played, so we're going to enjoy this one for a day and get right back to it."

Quick Hits: Bengals' November Gale Takes Wind Out Of 49ers; Burrow's Pocket Magic Re-Appears; Bengals LBs Have Last Word In Battle Of Titans

Taylor says the play that "catapulted," the Bengals came on the fifth play when quarterback Joe Burrow somehow got out of three sacks on third-and-long.

Bengals Ride Burrow To 31-17 Win Over 49ers In A Classic

Burrow sifted a 49ers defense ranked No. 1 in a couple of categories for a career-high completion percentage of 87.5 on 28 of 32 for 286 yards and touchdown passes to three different receivers.

Source -- QB Kirk Cousins tears right Achilles in Vikings' victory

Kirk Cousins left the Vikings' 24-10 win over the Packers in the 2nd half, with a source telling ESPN's Adam Schefter that the veteran quarterback has a torn Achilles.

Kyle Shanahan - Answers for sliding 49ers already on team

Kyle Shanahan said a Christian McCaffrey-like trade will not save the Niners like it did last season and that the solutions to their recent struggles are already in the building.

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson rips officials after loss to Jaguars

Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson sounded off on the officiating after Pittsburgh's loss to the Jaguars. OH THE IRONY.

Most impactful agents of chaos -- good and bad -- in muddled NFC

The NFC picture has become quite muddled thanks to some agents of chaos -- both good and bad. Judy Battista breaks down the conference following a wild Week 8.

2023 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 8 action.

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey scores in record-tying 17th straight game

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown for the 17th straight game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, tying Hall of Famer Lenny Moore for the greatest streak of scoring success in NFL lore.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford leaves loss to Cowboys with thumb injury

Rams QB Matthew Stafford left Sunday's loss in the second half with a thumb injury.

Report: Kenny Pickett's status unclear for Thursday after rib injury

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett had to exit Sunday's game with a ribs injury and now his status is in question for the Steelers' next game.