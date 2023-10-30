Staff picks for Monday Night Football and open thread

This week’s Monday Night Football matchup will be between the Lions and Raiders in Detroit.

The Lions have quickly joined the ranks of NFC contenders with a record of 5-2. That included a statement win in Week 1 against the Chiefs during their celebration of winning the Super Bowl last season. They are, however, coming off being completely dominated by the Ravens in a 38-6 loss.

The Raiders are looking to get to .500 after losing to the Bears last time out. This year has not panned out how Las Vegas hoped for. They moved on from quarterback Derek Carr to sign Jimmy Garoppolo. That move has not looked great, as he currently only has seven touchdown passes to eight interceptions.

Garoppolo is, however, 3-2 as the starter after missing two games. Still, the Raiders have yet to beat a team that is over .500. While it seems like a one-sided affair, we did watch an upset this past Monday. After all, that is why they play the games.

Here is who our staff took for tonight.

This will also be tonight’s open thread, so come join the discussion!