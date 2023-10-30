Would you trade a Day 2 pick for Montez Sweat or Chase Young?

The NFL Trade Deadline is Tuesday at 4 pm ET, so we’re almost done with the trade speculation articles.

Until then, we’ve got a few more ideas for the Cincinnati Bengals, one of which we may already have a rough estimate of what a deal would look like.

That involves the Washington Commanders and their two starting defensive ends in Chase Young and Montez Sweat, both of whom are in the last year of their rookie contracts.

For several weeks now, Chase and Sweat have been two of the most mentioned names regarding NFL players on the trading block, and it seems like there’s a good chance one of them will be dealt by Tuesday afternoon.

Those odds actually grew thanks to how Week 8 played out.

Heading into Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Commanders’ decision on whether to be a seller at the deadline would be influenced by their Week 8 game vs. Philly, which they ultimately lost 38-31.

“The Washington Commanders’ decision on whether to proceed with trading players or pushing for the playoffs is expected to be influenced by Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles,” Schefter reported.

The Commanders have now lost five of their last six games, so selling at the deadline will likely be their approach if any deals are made.

So, what would it take to get Chase or Young?

According to Washington reporter Ben Standig, one NFL team has offered a third-round pick for Sweat that becomes a second if he agrees to an extension with his new team.

Source: One team has offered the Commanders a 2024 3rd-round pick that would turn into a second-rounder if Montez Sweat agrees to a contract extension.



The Falcons are among the teams interested in Sweat, who grew up near Atlanta. Tuesday's 4 pm deadline should spur activity. https://t.co/3izO43eyAh — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 30, 2023

Adding to this, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported on Sunday that the Commanders want at least a second-round pick for either edge defender, but they are only getting offers in the third-round range.

As for the Bengals, I seriously doubt they’d give up a pick that could become a second-round selection for either player. Not with Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson already taking most of the defensive end snaps, though depending on how the rest of the season plays out, Sweat or Chase could be signed next offseason to an affordable deal for Cincinnati.

But would a potential one-year rental of Chase or Sweat be worth, say, a third-round pick?

Not only would the Bengals have an elite edge trio, but they could also potentially recoup that draft pick in 2025, depending on if Sweat/Young signed a big deal in the 2024 free agency period and get the Bengals a nice compensatory selection.

We could also see the Bengals use Hendrickson and Sweat/Young on the edge and kick Hubbard inside on passing downs, making for a very formidable front for any offensive line to handle.

So, we’ll ask you Bengals fans: Would you give up a Day 2 selection for either of Young or Sweat? Let us know in the comments section!