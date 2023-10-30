Zac Taylor shares why players love Lou Anarumo

The Cincinnati Bengals are now gearing up for the Buffalo Bills after a crucial road win over the San Francisco 49ers.

But, the secret weapon that has been Lou Anarumo is becoming more and more popular after the defense shut down the 49ers’ talented offense.

Anarumo has been known for his “second-half adjustments” over the last few years, and that continued on Sunday as the Bengals defense turned Brock Purdy over numerous times.

After the 31-17 win, Zac Taylor shared his thoughts on why the players love playing for Lou.

Zac Taylor says there’s very good reason Bengals defensive players love Lou Anarumo pic.twitter.com/cNOrzQY6p5 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) October 30, 2023

“He (Lou) is the best. He puts these guys in the position, and that is half the battle,” Taylor said. “The other half of the battle is the guys having confidence and believing he is going to put them in the right position, and they do.”

Taylor went on to say, “He pushes the right buttons at the right time. He does a great job at being emotional and then composed like great defensive coordinators do. Love him to death.”

The Bengals appear to have found their groove with the most important part of their schedule now here as they look to go on a run and make it back to the NFL Playoffs.