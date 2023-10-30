Trey Hendrickson expected to play vs. Bills as the Bengals manage his ankle injury

The Cincinnati Bengals had a bit of a scare Sunday when they took on the San Francisco 49ers.

Now that a day has passed to run tests, it appears to be as good as the news could have probably been.

Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Monday that Hendrickson’s ankle injury would be managed during the week but that the veteran pass rusher should play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

Hendrickson’s success this season has been a huge reason why the defense is playing so well. His eight sacks on the season not including the handful that have been erased due to questionable penalties matches his production from last season. He also already has 11 quarterback hits. He is on pace for a career season at the age of 28.

It is also a very big deal to have him as the team prepares to try and contain quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills again as they did in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season. Hendrickson only recorded a quarterback hit that game, but his ability to hurry the quarterback is always vital to whatever defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is cooking up.

It sounds like we shouldn’t worry too much if we see him miss a practice or be limited through the week. He just needs to be healthy come Sunday.