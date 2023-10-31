NFL Trade Deadline live blog and morning news

The 2023 NFL Trade Deadline is here, as there will be no more deals in the league following today’s 4:00 pm ET deadline, so come chat about what the Cincinnati Bengals should do and what the rest of the league does in today’s open thread!

Who Dey!!

After West Coast Power Play, Burrow And Bengals Looking At Another Run

The Bengals, who started 1-3 as Joe Burrow limped through a strained right calf, are back in the middle of things with another HUGE road win coming out of the bye.

Cincinnati Bengals Should Surprise Everyone, Make Move at Trade Deadline

Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki would both be huge upgrades for the Bengals. Both players are in the final year of their contracts.

Bills Signing Super Bowl Champion Running Back Leonard Fournette Ahead of Primetime Showdown With Bengals

The Buffalo Bills are signing veteran running back Leonard Fournette to the team's practice squad.

Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Players Have Fun With 'Dub Cam' Following Win Over 49ers

The Bengals had plenty to celebrate on the field following their win over the 49ers.

Joe Burrow Details Offseason Additions That He Now Gets to Utilize: 'We Got Through it Healthy'

Burrow nearly had a career-high with 43 yards rushing in a game where he also had a 134.8 passer rating during the win over San Fran.

Free-agent TE says he can help Joe Burrow’s Bengals offense

A familiar name says he could help the Bengals.

Watch: Joe Burrow hit a ‘crossover’ move on Nick Bosa, 49ers

Joe Burrow broke some ankles on a sick play vs. 49ers.

NFL trade deadline: Instant grades on every deal made

SB Nation grades every deal made at the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

2023 NFL trade deadline tracker: Giants ship Leonard Williams to Seahawks

All the trades that have taken place ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline.

No Dire Need, But Ravens Are Busy Talking at Trade Deadline

Will the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens make a trade?

NFL trade deadline tracker and predictions: Leonard Williams to Seahawks; Bears, Commanders, Ravens, Titans trade rumors

The Athletic's team of experts and insiders break down the latest chatter and news ahead of Tuesday's 4 pm ET trade deadline.

Adam Schefter gives interesting answer when asked about a potential Mac Jones trade to Vikings

With Mac Jones plodding through a miserable season with the New England Patriots, the third-year quarterback's name has come up in trade rumors.

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 9: QB Kyler Murray, TE Taysom Hill among top targets

NFL.com's Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including a two-time Pro Bowl QB.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: 'Door is ajar' for Kenny Pickett (ribs) to play Thursday vs. Titans

Quarterback Kenny Pickett (ribs) will be a game-time decision for the Steelers prior to their Thursday night contest against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Monday.

Patriots who could be moved ahead of Tuesday's NFL Trade Deadline

A look at a few Patriots players who could be on the move out of New England ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy “totally fine” after blow to head that didn’t result in concussion evaluation

Purdy struck head on ground, but no one called for him to be checked out.