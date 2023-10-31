Was Ted Karras robbed of a potential touchdown vs. 49ers?

In the Cincinnati Bengals’ 31-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers, the team made several plays when they needed them most. From big first-down pickups to turnovers by the defense, the stars on both sides of the ball were ready when their number was called.

Do you know who else was ready? Ted Karras.

Early in the fourth quarter, Karras found himself with the football in his hands with nothing but green grass in front of him. As Karras scooped the ball up and took off, he was suddenly living the offensive lineman’s dream... until he wasn’t.

What could’ve been… pic.twitter.com/uIWFL2tR2o — The Cincy Hat by Ted Karras (@CincyHat) October 30, 2023

Unfortunately, the play was (incorrectly) blown head by the officials, and Karras will be forced to live with “What if?”

Would a 49ers defender have caught Karras? One could say it was likely, but there is no way to prove that Karras wouldn’t have put the moves on them and found pay dirt.

the Ted Karras Touchdown...

"My moment...I've never recorded a statistic in football." - @_teddy_k



Karras made sure Coach Taylor checked the tape on that play Zac said, "Would've been a healthy gain. I think healthy gain is the right term there." #Bengals pic.twitter.com/DxnXwEIJCj — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) October 31, 2023

Karras and Ja’Marr Chase had some fun after the game after the gift that is next-gen stats clocking how fast Karras was moving on the play.

They must’ve cut the GPS. Easily 17.3 mph.. https://t.co/syCprh2kVh — Teddy Karras (@_teddy_k) October 30, 2023

Karras had fun with it, but it certainly looks like that was a live ball, and Karras was robbed of his shot at glory. It not only took points off the board for the Bengals, but it took away what would have been a very cool moment for us all.

This incorrect call by the ref not only took points off the board, but it robbed us of a great moment. https://t.co/rnhoIPFJHR — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) October 30, 2023

One day, we will get the Teddy Tuddy we all deserve.