Bengals rebuffing Tee Higgins trade interest

No, the Cincinnati Bengals are not trading impending free agent Tee Higgins, but that hasn’t stopped teams from trying.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Higgins has garnered trade interest ahead of Tuesday’s NFL Trade Deadline at 4 pm ET.

However, the Bengals are not expected to move Higgins, which the Bengals have been making clear all offseason.

#Bengals WR Tee Higgins has garnered trade interest at the deadline, as he did in the offseason, but Cincy is not expected to move the receiver, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 31, 2023

Back at the NFL Combine, here’s what Bengals GM Duke Tobin had to say about teams interested in trading for Higgins.

“I’m in the business of making the Cincinnati Bengals better, and so trading Tee Higgins is not on my mind,” Tobin stated. “That’s their problem. They want a receiver, go find your own. The trade stuff is a little ridiculous right now.”

Now in the final year of his rookie contract, Higgins hasn’t had the kind of contract year he was hoping for, but the Bengals still believe he’ll be a major impact play for a team that hopes to claim its first Super Bowl.

It certainly helps that Higgins is coming off one of his best games of the season, catching five passes on six targets for 69 nice yards in Sunday’s win over the San Francisco 49ers.

As you were.