Will the Bengals win the AFC North?

Greetings, Bengals fans!

I think it’s safe to say everyone in Bengaldom is a lot more confident about Cincinnati today than before Sunday’s kickoff with the San Francisco 49ers.

Not only did the Bengals face one of the two or three toughest challenges in the NFL currently in facing the Niners in their own building, but they also won in dominant fashion.

So, are you ready to say the Bengals will storm back and win the AFC North for a third straight season? Or will the Baltimore Ravens maintain their lead and hold on to win the North? Baltimore currently holds what’s effectively a two-game lead at 6-2 compared to the 4-3 Bengals. Or maybe you think the 4-3 Cleveland Browns or Pittsburgh Steelers will get hot and win the division.

Let us know what you think in this week’s Bengals Reacts Survey!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/8KV6Y0/">Please take our survey</a>

