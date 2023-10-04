Bengals News (10/4): Zac Taylor encouraged by Ja’Marr Chase’s postgame comments

Bengals Save The Dey CPR Training Event Scheduled For Oct. 24

The Cincinnati Bengals, Cintas, Kettering Health and American Heart Association are teaming up to raise awareness and educate the community about CPR through an event on Tuesday, Oct. 24 called "Bengals Save The Dey presented by Cintas." Those who learn CPR are more empowered to act with confidence in the event of an emergency at home, at work or in the community.

Bengals Roster Moves: WR Signed To Practice Squad

Pryor (5-11, 189), a second-year player out of the University of Wisconsin, originally was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in 2022. He played in all three preseason games for Cincinnati in 2022 before being waived on final cuts. Pryor was acquired by Jacksonville on waivers and spent his rookie season on the Jaguars' 53-man roster, but did not see game action. He was waived by Jacksonville on Aug. 29.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are a joke, and coaches are to blame

It’s a spectacular fall from grace for a team pegged not only to win their division, but once again push deep into the postseason — and it comes off the back of Joe Burrow signing a massive contract extension that solidifies him as the face of the franchise for the next five years, more likely the next decade. Nothing that’s transpired is Burrows’ fault, but rather a coaching staff making decisions out of fear, causing the downward spiral to keep going faster.

Taylor Lewan blames Zac Taylor, not Joe Burrow, for Bengals’ struggles

“I think it’s the play-calling,” Lewan said. “If you watch the Titans game, they ran the ball effectively and they could have done that the entire game if they wanted to…If Joe’s not 100 percent, take it out of his hands.”

Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Reacts to Ja'Marr Chase's 'I'm Always F****** Open' Comment

I watch some of the postgame interviews with these guys and love their responses," Taylor said on Monday. "Ja’Marr’s was outstanding. Really when you watch the 2.5 minutes he spoke, it’s real leadership. He’s reflecting a lot on when I get my opportunities, 'I got to find ways to be explosive and get in the end zone.' We got to be more detailed looking at the playbook and watching tape. I thought he was outstanding. You love the clip. I didn’t totally understand the question he got asked. I don’t know how I would have answered that. It shows the confidence he has that 'I’m going to get open and win and when I get my opportunities, I’m going to do something with it.' I love that."

Cincinnati Bengals Week 4 Pro Football Focus Recap: 3 stats to know

For the second time in a month of football, the Bengals got embarrassed on both sides of the ball on the road. It was the kind of loss that has everyone asking the same questions, and failing to come up with any acceptable answers. But there were a couple bright spots to highlight.

Around the league

NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: 49ers reclaim No. 1 spot; Seahawks, Buccaneers crack top 10

There are some potential contenders lurking below that line. But as it stands now, it's hard to question the credentials of most of our first quartile. The one-loss teams all have shown the ability to bounce back with impressive performances, and the Dolphins should be able to follow suit.

Bills OLB Von Miller on Week 5 return: 'If I was a betting man I would say yeah, you can expect to see Von Miller in London'

Miller's 2022 campaign -- his first with Buffalo -- ended on injured reserve, and his 2023 season has begun on the physically unable to perform list. Head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Miller would return to practice this week. Once a PUP player resumes practicing, their club has three weeks to decide to activate him to the 53-man roster. NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported on Tuesday that the Bills will take Miller's availability day by day and make a decision on his status by the end of the week.

Jerry Jones: 49ers matchup a chance to see how Cowboys 'stack up against the best'

"They are, right now, probably the most likely team to go win the Super Bowl, but in order for them to get there, they have to go by us, hopefully two times if that's the way it falls in the playoffs and we're in the playoffs, of course," Jones said on Tuesday during his weekly appearance on "Shan & RJ" on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "But the bottom line is you're playing the best. You don't need the game to tell you you're playing the best, but you need the game to show you how you stack up against the best."

Eagles signing veteran CB Bradley Roby in move to add secondary depth

The Eagles could look to Roby to help shore up their nickelback position, where James Bradberry had been playing after Avonte Maddox tore his pectoral muscle in Week 2. The addition of Roby could let Philadelphia move Bradberry back to his more natural outside position opposite Darius Slay.

Commanders QB Sam Howell not looking past winless Bears on Thursday night: 'Definitely not a team you can take lightly'

"Obviously, the record is what it is, but it's definitely not a team you can take lightly," Howell said, via team transcript, Tuesday when asked to assess the Bears' defense. "There's no easy games in the NFL and they have a lot of really good players on their defense and they fly around. They play hard and you can tell they want to win and it's definitely a challenge for us and we definitely have our hands full."