Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: 2023 Week 4 Breakdown & Look Ahead to Week 5

It’s not off to the type of start that everyone envisioned, but there’s still ample time to turn things around. The Bengals have a golden opportunity to get closer to .500 with a winnable game out in Arizona.
The TFWBJAF crew breaks down the issues against the Titans and what the team needs to do to get out of the desert with a win. There is also a lot of fun to be had for Bengals fans heading out there.
The crew is throwing a tailgate the morning before the game and tickets can be purchased here (money goes to charity).
