Bengals vs. Cardinals Injury Report: Higgins and Taylor-Britt out; Brown limited

The Cincinnati Bengals will hit the road this weekend, hoping to get things back on track against the Arizona Cardinals.

Wednesday brought the first injury report of the week.

For the Bengals, two major contributors missed practice Wednesday.

Tee Higgins (ribs) was listed as a non-participant. Higgins suffered a rib fracture in Week 4. When speaking to reporters, he said it was a pain tolerance issue more than anything and that he would try to be on the field Sunday.

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (concussion) was also out. Taylor-Britt will be subject to the NFL’s concussion protocol, but we have seen players miss more than one week this season. If Taylor-Britt can’t play, we could see an increased role for rookie DJ Turner.

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (groin) was a limited participant. Brown’s status will be something to watch as the week goes on.

Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) also didn’t practice, but tight end Irv Smith Jr. (hamstring) was able to practice for the first time after missing the last two games. He was listed as limited.

For the Cardinals, we already know quarterback Kyle Murray won’t come off PUP this week while recovering from ACL surgery, leaving Joshua Dobbs to start again.

Running back Keaontay Ingram (neck) was the Cardinals’ only DNP on Wednesday.

Starting center Hjalte Froholdt (neck), starting inside linebacker Josh Woods (ankle), and starting defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (finger) were limited.

