Joe Burrow gives encouraging update on his health; says Cardinals game is a must-win

The Cincinnati Bengals are in, unfortunately, very familiar and dangerous waters. They are 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the division and are heading into Week 5 as the last-place team in the AFC North.

They’re not out of it yet, but the coming games can be considered “must-win,” which is a crazy statement considering the season is only a quarter of the way over.

Burrow, who suffered a calf strain early in training camp, hasn’t been himself. He’s looked like a shadow of himself at best and outright bad at worst. The offense has barely been able to move the ball down the field so far this season and has only scored three touchdowns.

The offense could get back on track soon, though, as Burrow says he’s starting to feel better.

“Yeah, this is the best I’ve felt after a game, so I’m optimistic,” Burrow said. “We’re adding a little more (work) each week. So like I said, I felt good, I’m hoping to do a little more tomorrow, more the next day.”

When asked by reporters if Week 5 was a must-win game for the Bengals, Burrow simply replied, “Yes.”

Opposing defenses have been able to pin their ears back when it comes to rushing Burrow so far this season. Burrow, who usually excels against the blitz, has only averaged 4.8 yards per attempt, compared to 7.3 yards per attempt in 2022, and his PFF passing score has been 63.4 in 2023. In 2022, it was 91.0.

Despite Burrow’s struggles, head coach Zac Taylor has stuck with the newly extended quarterback, not the highest-paid player in NFL history. Burrow plans to play on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Hopefully, he is really improving every week, because the Bengals are working their way out of a third consecutive conference title if they continue to lose, even if it’s early in the season.

The Bengals face the Cardinals at 4:05 pm ET.