Bengals mock draft roundup includes Brock Bowers, Joe Alt, and Keon Coleman

The Cincinnati Bengals are 1-3 to start the season, and they could be eyeing a top-ten pick in the 2024 NFL Draft if they don’t get their act together.

While many expect the franchise that has been to two straight AFC Championship games to figure things out, there certainly is a world in which they don’t and continue to struggle.

That said, this team has some holes, although far more now than many thought when they entered the season. Tight end, offensive line, and defensive interior could be just a few things they will need to target in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With mock drafts coming out left and right, let’s do a round-up on where the Bengals draft and who they select to get a good gauge of what this team will need well into the future.

CBS Sports - Pick No. 24 - WR Keon Coleman

Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Trenton Irwin are all in contract years, and Keon Coleman has made the most of his early opportunities for the Seminoles after an impressive 2022 season at Michigan State.

The Draft Network - Pick No. 24 - WR Rome Odunze

There were other names that could have fit here, but the fit is seamless. Additionally, who knows what the future is for Tee Higgins in Cincinnati? The team drafted both Andrei Iosivas and Charlies Jones in the spring, but that shouldn’t sway them away from Rome Odunze, a well-rounded receiver who could holster a heavy amount of targets early on.

SB Nation - Pick No. 8 - TE Brock Bowers

Pro Football Focus - Pick No. 7 - OL Joe Alt

The Bengals’ offense is a mess through Week 4. They could lose wide receiver Tee Higgins in the offseason, which would play into a need for offensive weapons. But until that becomes more clear (for a Brock Bowers draft selection), we’ll beef up their offensive line with Joe Alt. He’s having one of the best seasons of any offensive lineman in 2023, earning an 85.2 overall grade with just three pressures and no sacks allowed.

Pro Football Network - Pick No. 23 - OT Kingsley Suamataia

Yardbarker - Pick No. 28 - WR Johnny Wilson

Cincinnati kept Tee Higgins around this year, but it remains to be seen if they can pay all of their weapons. Wilson could be a revelation in the Red Zone at 6-foot-7, and had an incredible 20.9 yards per catch last season for the Seminoles.

Which of these picks would you love to see for Cincinnati? Let us know in the comments section!