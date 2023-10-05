Tyler Boyd comments on people jumping off the Bengals bandwagon

The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a 1-3 start to the 2023-24 season after a rough loss to the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday in Nashville.

A huge key to their early struggles has been the offense. Coming into the year, everyone expected this offense to carry the team back to an AFC Championship and, hopefully, another Super Bowl berth to go along with it.

Now, the team is going to have to fight to make it into the playoffs, and history is not on their side.

While fans and most media have started to give up, this team is still set up to make a solid push once Joe Burrow gets back to 100%. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd also has the same outlook. But he already knows fans will be jumping on the bandwagon once they do get this turned around.

“For me, I don’t care about the outsiders or the social media,” Boyd said on Wednesday afternoon. “I think it’s funny because 10 more weeks from now they’re gonna be all trying to be on our bandwagon and trying to be a part of what we overcame and going to start saying, ‘Yeah, I told you so. I knew you was gonna do this.’

“But at the end of the day, we gotta do it, you know, regardless if they bandwagon or not. Everybody is going to say what they say. And, I mean, we’re not playing good football. We got to pick it up.”

It’s obvious to everyone that this has not been a pretty start to the season. There is a lot that has to get worked out and quickly for this team to save the season.

There is no better time than Sunday against Arizona to do just that.