Cincy Jungle picks for Thursday Night Football and open thread

Thursday Night Football puts the Chicago Bears against the Washington Commanders under the lights.

The big questions here are whether the Bears can pick up their first win or can the Commanders keep pace in a very competitive NFC race for the playoffs. It may not look like a sexy matchup on paper, but there is potential for this to be a fun one to watch.

Chicago has the biggest name on the field with quarterback Justin Fields. Many expected the young quarterback to take a step coming into the season, but that hasn’t really come to pass.

Last week was a good step as he started off hot against the Denver Broncos, throwing four touchdowns and completing 80% of his passes. However, it was his interception at the end of the game that sealed the team’s fate of allowing the Broncos to come back after being up 28-7. Can he recapture that momentum he had in the first half of that game?

Washington is coming off an overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. It was a great chance for them to show that they can compete with the top dogs in the conference. This team just plays smart.

Quarterback Sam Howell isn’t going to have anyone mistaking him for Patrick Mahomes in former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s offense, but he has been productive enough to keep this team in most of their games.

Which one of these teams can do enough to walk away Thursday night with a win? Here is how our staff is picking it.

And come join the fun in tonight’s open thread!