Charlie Jones says thumb surgery was successful; says he’ll be back by Week 9

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Charlie Jones is currently on IR following thumb surgery, but he believes a return to the 53-man roster is coming soon.

Jones, selected in the fourth round out of Purdue, said this week that he had successful surgery on his thumb, while also expressing confidence he’ll be back on the roster as soon as he’s eligible for the IR-return designation.

If all goes well, Jones will be eligible to return for what should be a massive Week 9 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Charlie Jones said he had surgery on his thumb a couple of days ago and is confident he’ll be back as soon as the IR period ends (Week 9 vs Buffalo). — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) October 4, 2023

Jones, who injured his thumb during the team’s Week 3 game against the Rams, won the Bengals punt return job, having already returned one for a touchdown against the Ravens in Week 2. He has only caught one pass so far in his rookie season, but he is expected to step into the slot receiver role in 2024 when Tyler Boyd is likely no longer on the roster.

Jones is also playing through a torn shoulder labrum. That will likely require offseason surgery, so he’s already endured two significant injuries.

If Jones is able to come back from surgery by Week 9 and contribute, he will provide a boost to special teams, as well as provide depth for the team’s offense. Hopefully, by that point in the season, the Bengals offense will resemble what it looked like over the last two seasons and not the shell of its former self that has taken the field so far in 2023.