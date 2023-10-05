Bengals vs. Cardinals Injury Report: Higgins gets DNP; CTB goes limited

It was mostly the same for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Thursday practice in terms of who was in and out of practice.

The good news is Cam Taylor-Britt did make his return in a limited capacity. Friday’s practice will likely tell us if he’ll clear concussion protocol in time to play Sunday.

The bad news is both Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) and Tee Higgins (ribs) got another DNP and are looking doubtful to face the Arizona Cardinals.

Irv Smith (hamstring) was upgraded to full and looks poised to make his return after missing the last two games. Sunday would be a very important game for Smith if he’s able to play and Higgins is out.

Chidobe Awuzie popped up with a back issue today and was limited. Will be interesting to see how much work he can do Friday.

Finally, Orlando Brown Jr. (groin) was upgraded to full participation following Wednesday’s limited session.

For Arizona, defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (finger) got a DNP after Wednesday’s limited session and now looks highly questionable to go this week.

Everyone else was able to go at least limited on Thursday, including starting center Hjalte Froholdt (neck) and starting inside linebacker Josh Woods (ankle).

Starting right guard Will Hernandez, who was not on the Wednesday injury report, went limited today due to a back issue. Something to monitor on Friday’s final injury report.

