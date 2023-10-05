The Orange and Black Insider Bengals Podcast: Feeling the Heat

If Joe Burrow says it’s a “must-win” game for Cincinnati, then you know it must be so. We talk about that comment from the Bengals’ quarterback and key matchups against the Cardinals.

Also helping us breakdown the game is Ed Smith, who is a former NFL tight end and current BLEAV in Cardinals podcast host. He’ll give us a peek on the other side of the fence in this big Week 5 clash.

Catch us live on YouTube, CJ’s Facebook page, or Twitter at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday night. Otherwise, get it on your favorite platform afterward!