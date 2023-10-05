 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals Podcast: Feeling the Heat

Former NFL tight end and current BLEAV in Cardinals host, Ed Smith, joins us to preview the big battle out west. The crew also talks about the keys to a win and biggest matchups for the Week 5 contest.

By Anthony Cosenza
If Joe Burrow says it’s a “must-win” game for Cincinnati, then you know it must be so. We talk about that comment from the Bengals’ quarterback and key matchups against the Cardinals.

Also helping us breakdown the game is Ed Smith, who is a former NFL tight end and current BLEAV in Cardinals podcast host. He’ll give us a peek on the other side of the fence in this big Week 5 clash.

