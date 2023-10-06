Bengals at Cardinals odds, betting trends, expert predictions, and staff picks for NFL Week 5

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off what could be their worst showing of the season yet against the Tennessee Titans. Many may look at this game against the Arizona Cardinals as a perfect bounceback week, but then again, that was what the Titans were supposed to be after they had a historically bad game in Week 3.

The question — as has been all season — is how healthy is quarterback Joe Burrow going to be, and can this offense cover up his injury? The Josh Dobbs-led Cardinals haven’t exactly laid down this season after many expected the team to tank. The only loss that was by more than a single score was against the San Francisco 49ers. Otherwise, this team has shown up every week.

The Bengals really can’t afford to let the Cardinals take off early, but how do the oddsmakers and experts see this game play out?

Odds

The Bengals are currently three-point road favorites against the Cardinals, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is also set at 44.5 points.

The Bengals sure haven’t shown anything to believe they should be road favorites this season, even against the Cardinals, who have low expectations. Cincinnati’s offense has shown issues consistently being able to move the ball at all sometimes, and the defense has been gauged more than once this season.

This is probably more of the oddsmakers having a low opinion of Arizona than a strong belief that Cincinnati starts a hot streak in the desert.

The Bengals are 0-3-1 against the spread this season

The Cardinals are 3-1 against the spread this year

Bengals games have only hit the over once this season

Cardinals games have hit the over three times

The average score for games involving Cincinnati is 35.8

The average score for games involving Arizona is 47.5

The Bengals are 1-2 as the favorites in games

The Cardinals are 1-3 as the underdog so far

Expert picks

CBS Sports has five experts taking Cincinnati

Three of the five ESPN’s experts are going with the Bengals (at the time of writing)

NFL Pick Watch, which takes into account picks from across the web, has the Bengals receiving 64% of the picks.

The Bengals still seem to be favored against what are assumed to be bottom-tier teams like the Cardinals, but honestly, it is a bit surprising to see that. We have seen how good this team can be. However, they just have not looked like that team so far this year, and getting pummeled last week really creates some concerns that a corner hasn’t been turned.

We will see how the Bengals respond in Arizona, but a loss here could be a pretty early nail in this season’s coffin.

Here is how our staff picked this week’s games.

