Bengals News (10/6): Joe Burrow lights fire after addressing his team

Game Within The Game: Continuing Education At NFL Safety As Bengals' Dax Hill Flashes Elite Skills

"That's why he's a first-round pick," says safety partner Nick Scott, the veteran who came over from the Rams to aid Hill replacing Bates and Vonn Bell. "Everyone can see the upside. He's always around the ball. Getting balls out when he's in man coverage, which is really special as a safety that can cover like a corner. When he's on his Ps and Qs, he's one the best players on the field."

Quick Hits: Ja'Marr Gets Post-Game Praise; Chido, Taylor-Britt Both Limited; Kwamie's Thoughts Of Home

The always blunt and available Chase has been having a tough time with the media lately when it comes to getting his words blown up out of context and after Sunday's game his comment, "I'm always bleeping open," was taken as criticism of quarterback Joe Burrow and the offense. When someone brought it to Taylor's attention, he asked to see more than the eight-second profanity portion and watched the whole post-game gathering at Chase's locker.

Five Things To Watch: Bengals At Cardinals

Cincinnati has faced three teams with perennially strong run games in Cleveland, Baltimore and Tennessee, and now prepares for a Cardinals team that is recording 143.5 rushing yards per game through four weeks — the sixth-best average in the NFL. Leading the charge for Arizona is seventh-year back James Conner, who so far has logged 318 yards on the ground (tied for third leaguewide) at a clip of 5.1 yards per carry.

Quick Hits: Joe Burrow The Leader Speaks And Bengals Listen; Joey Franchise Hopes To Pocket Mobility; 'He Never Shows His Cards'

"It was a great message for moving forward and what we need to do. Our execution and standard. He's a vocal leader in the moment, but he's not a rah-rah guy. He's genuine, he's authentic. When someone needed to speak, he was the one who spoke up and it was awesome."

Joe Burrow Addressed Team Following Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to Tennessee Titans: 'It Brings You a Different Type of Fire'

"You can tell he was frustrated with the loss. Like I said, he's got a lot of passion for the game and he shows it when we lose," wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said on Thursday. "As a captain, that's what we need from those guys. Pick the team back up, let them know that we faced adversity, our backs against the wall, now we gotta fight."

Trust The Bengals To Bounce Back?

Todd Fuhrman discuss whether you should back the Bengals moving forward this season

Bengals vs Cardinals Week 5 referee assignment

Martin and his crew had Week 4 off, but in three games they have averaged 10 penalties per game, including the Week 3 game that featured the Miami Dolphins beating the Denver Broncos 70-20 in which 13 flags were thrown.

Tee Higgins remains out of Bengals practice on Thursday

Higgins said this week that he was “hopeful” to play against the Cardinals in Week 5. But by missing the first two days of practice, his status for the game is at least in question, if not in doubt.

Around the league

Dick Butkus, Hall of Fame linebacker and Bears legend, dies at age of 80

Dick Butkus, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker for the Chicago Bears in the 1960s and 1970s, died Thursday at the age of 80. Butkus, a five-time first-team All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler for Chicago, spent nine seasons with the organization.

Week 5 NFL picks: 49ers top Cowboys to remain undefeated; Ravens beat Steelers in Pittsburgh

Why Brooke is taking the Bills: The Bills' defense has been lights out the last few weeks, holding the explosive Dolphins to their lowest point total of the season. While the loss of Tre’Davious White is a concern, Buffalo still has enough playmakers on that side of the ball to prevent Trevor Lawrence and Co. from going toe to toe with its own Josh Allen-led unit, which has averaged 38.7 points per game since Week 2. You could make the argument that the Bills are the best team in the NFL heading into Week 5, but the thing that makes this a closer game than one might think is the neutral location and the fact that Jacksonville has been in London for an extra week.

NFL QB Index, Week 5: Josh Allen claims No. 1 spot; Dak Prescott trending up

A week ago, I said no one was playing quarterback better than Tua Tagovailoa. Well, after Week 4, that honor belongs to Allen, who has been on an absolute tear since the Bills' rough Week 1 outing. Everything worked for the Bills on Sunday: the downfield shots, the swing passes, handoffs to their stable of backs, sideline completions to Stefon Diggs and even designed quarterback runs. The Bills scored in just about every fashion imaginable, and Allen played a part in all of the TDs, including James Cook's 1-yarder, with Allen ensuring Cook reached the end zone by pushing the RB through the pile over the goal line. The Bills are flying high right now, and Allen is captaining the aircraft. There's no sign they're going to run low on fuel any time soon.

Bears GM Ryan Poles 'taking it day by day' with WR Chase Claypool but wishes 'him luck moving forward'

"I always look at things from a player's perspective," Poles said, via Cronin. "You have a player going into his free agent year, who wants to be productive and help us, and when things aren't going the right way, sometimes you get emotional, things don't work out and you struggle to blend in and keep resilient and stay resilient with the rest of the crew. I think Chase is going to learn from this situation, we all will, and I wish him luck moving forward throughout his career."