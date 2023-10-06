Looking back at Orlando Brown Jr.’s Recent JDRF Event at Paycor Stadium

Last Thursday, we at Cincy Jungle and The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast were privileged enough to be invited to a very special event. Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. has officially begun working with the Greater Cincinnati chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), and they all held a charity event at Paycor Stadium last week.

The event hosted a variety of Bengals fans, media, JDRF representatives, and those benefitting from the great cause. Auction items were available for bidding and aid to the charity, as were photo and interview opportunities with Orlando.

Unique on-field access was also granted, with Paycor being lit up with the JDRF logos. It was an amazing event to help out a great cause.

Check out some of the photos of the event:

Here are the pillars of the JDRF vision:

“JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our strength lies in our exclusive focus and singular influence on the worldwide effort to end T1D.

“Vision: A world without type 1 diabetes.

“Mission: Improving lives today and tomorrow by accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat T1D and its complications.”

When we spoke with Orlando shortly after he joined the Bengals in free agency, it became clear diabetes research is a cause near and dear to him. He raised a high volume of money for the cause in the Kansas City area and wanted to do the same in The Queen City.

After getting his footing with his new team, he partnered with JDRF’s Greater Cincinnati chapter. Why, you ask?

Unfortunately, Orlando Brown Sr. (Orlando, Jr.’s father) suddenly passed away from diabetic shock associated with Type 1 Diabetes in 2011. He didn’t know he had the affliction, and his family has since dedicated their efforts to research and prevention of diabetes.

Brown Sr. played 10 years in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. Brown Jr. followed in his father’s footsteps and then some, with four Pro Bowl nominations and a Super Bowl ring to his name.

Our thanks to JDRF, Orlando Brown Jr., and the Cincinnati Bengals for hosting us at this great event. We started a GoFundMe a while ago, so click the link below to participate in it.

DONATE TO ORLANDO BROWN JR’s CAUSE FOR JDRF HERE