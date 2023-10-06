Positive update on Tee Higgins and Cam Taylor-Britt

It now appears there’s a real chance Tee Higgins will suit up for Bengals vs. Cardinals.

After not practicing Thursday or Friday, the veteran wideout was spotted on the practice field Friday. He’s battling a rib fracture suffered vs. the Titans in Week 4. He said he hoped to play this week and, if not, be back for the Week 6 matchup with the Seahawks. If he’s already back at practice, there’s a decent chance he will play in one or both of the next two games.

Following Friday’s practice, head coach Zac Taylor said Higgins is questionable, and the team will reevaluate his status on Saturday.

#Bengals HC Zac Taylor says WR Tee Higgins is questionable and they will reevaluate on Saturday — Richard Skinner (@Local12Skinny) October 6, 2023

Adding to the good news, starting cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was able to practice Friday as he works through the NFL concussion protocol. He missed Wednesday’s practice and went limited on Thursday.

Zac feels good about CTB playing Sunday.

ZT says he 'feels good' about Cam Taylor-Britt playing Sunday. Chido Awuzie tweaked his back during practice Thursday and didn't practice today. Will see how it feels over the weekend. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) October 6, 2023

Taylor-Britt playing was already important for the Bengals, and it’s even more important now that fellow starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is uncertain to play due to a back injury suffered Thursday.

Here’s to hoping we get to see Higgins and Taylor-Britt suit up in Arizona in what’s become a must-win game for the Bengals.