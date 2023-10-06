Bengals vs. Cardinals Injury Report: CTB, Hendrickson, Awuzie & Higgins are questionable

The Friday before a game always brings the Cincinnati Bengals’ final injury report of the week, giving us a relatively clear picture of player’s statuses for the upcoming game.

Here is how it looks for Sunday vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

For the Bengals, wide receiver Tee Higgins (ribs) was a limited participant, leaving his status for Sunday listed as questionable. Higgins has said he will try to play, but it is a pain tolerance issue more than anything else. From the sounds of it, Higgins may give it a go in warmups and see how he feels.

Rounding out the offensive side of the report, offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (groin) was a full participant, as was tight end Irv Smith Jr. (hamstring). Both players should be set to take the field on Sunday.

Defensively, cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (concussion) was a full participant Friday, which is a positive trend. Taylor-Britt will have to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol by Sunday to be able to suit up, regardless of how he feels, but his odds of playing look good.

Fellow starting corner Chidobe Awuzie (back) popped up on the report Thursday and didn’t practice Friday. Both are officially listed as questionable.

A surprise addition to the report was defensive end Trey Hendrickson (back). After not being listed all week, he was marked as a non-participant. He will be one to keep an eye on in pregame warmups Sunday, with a questionable designation.

Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) was out for the third straight day and listed as out for Sunday.

The Cardinals have ruled two players out in defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (finger) and cornerback Garrett Williams (knee).

Four others are listed as questionable in running back Keaontay Ingram (neck), offensive tackle Dennis Daley (ankle), linebacker Josh Woods (ankle), and guard Will Hernandez (back).

That means most, if not all the Cardinals’ Week 5 inactives may come from this list.

Be sure to follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views, and some other fun stuff. Who Dey!