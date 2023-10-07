Predict the outcome of Bengals vs. Cardinals

Concerns for the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals loom as the team gears up for a Week 5 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

After a brutal 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, the Bengals now hit the road and visit the desert.

Cincinnati currently sits at 1-3 but are three point favorites heading into Sunday with a 64.7% chance to win, according to ESPN.

Yet again, the biggest question mark heading into the game is the overall health of quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals leader tweaked his calf, an injury sustained earlier this summer, in the loss to the Ravens in Week 2.

Head coach Zac Taylor did say Burrow would be good to go in his Monday press conference. Burrow is not even on the final injury report after going full all week.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins will be sidelined after leaving the game against the Titans with a rib injury, and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is currently in concussion protocol.

On the other side of the football, the Cardinals are expecting the return of Kyler Murray in the next few weeks, but Joshua Dobbs will be in command of the offense on Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bengals favored at -3.

